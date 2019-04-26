Home Cities Bengaluru

Heavy rain to lash parts of Karnataka after April 30

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in some parts of south and north-interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 26th April 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per IMD website.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are planning to travel to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry or coastal parts of Karnataka around next week, check this out. The Meteorological department has predicted cyclone in the Bay of Bengal which may result in heavy rains in these regions between April 30 and May 2.

With ongoing summer vacation, many people from Bengaluru are likely to travel to destinations like Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sakleshpur, Chikkamagalur, Mangaluru and other coastal places. They should be cautious while travelling near the seashore, said an official.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in some parts of south and north-interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday. “The low pressure is seen below Sri Lanka. As it will intensify further, heavy rain is likely from Monday onwards.  This will have an impact on parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh region,” said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) director Srinivasa Reddy.  South- interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, coastal Karnataka as well as Malnad region are expected to get good rainfall.

The state has been reeling under extreme hot conditions over the past couple of months, and people just cannot wait for the showers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heavy Rains IMD Cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp