Heavy rain to lash parts of Karnataka after April 30

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are planning to travel to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry or coastal parts of Karnataka around next week, check this out. The Meteorological department has predicted cyclone in the Bay of Bengal which may result in heavy rains in these regions between April 30 and May 2.

With ongoing summer vacation, many people from Bengaluru are likely to travel to destinations like Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sakleshpur, Chikkamagalur, Mangaluru and other coastal places. They should be cautious while travelling near the seashore, said an official.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in some parts of south and north-interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday. “The low pressure is seen below Sri Lanka. As it will intensify further, heavy rain is likely from Monday onwards. This will have an impact on parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh region,” said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) director Srinivasa Reddy. South- interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, coastal Karnataka as well as Malnad region are expected to get good rainfall.

The state has been reeling under extreme hot conditions over the past couple of months, and people just cannot wait for the showers.