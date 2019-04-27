Home Cities Bengaluru

Anti Corruption Bureau follows up on plaint, raids six places  

The ACB officials raided six premises in connection with a complaint filed against a BBMP official.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ACB officials raided six premises in connection with a complaint filed against a BBMP official. Assistant engineer Krishna Lal has been accused of favouring private parties by raising fake estimates in several projects. The sleuths are said to have seized several incriminating documents during the raids.

ACB officials said that they had received several complaints against Krishna Lal, who is also in-charge assistant executive engineer currently. The allegation was that he connived with several private parties and increased the dimension of the sites and other properties acquired for developmental works by the BDA, as he is also on deputation from BBMP to BDA.

In this background, three places belonging to Krishna Lal - his Sanjaynagar residence, his old office in Mahadevapura and his current office in BDA - were raided by three teams. Also, the houses of two persons with whom he had close contact - Deepak Kumar and Amit Rishabchand Jain - were also raided. Sources in the ACB said that there are chances of arresting the accused official as part of the probe.

