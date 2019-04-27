After poll break, mega projects to take off 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans may soon get to see several infrastructure projects taking off as the tender process that was halted due to elections is all set to resume. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had called for tenders for major projects like white-topping of roads, renovation of K R Market, separate collection of wet and dry wastes from every household and TenderSure projects just a few days before the model code of conduct came into effect.

An official from BBMP told The New Indian Express, “The civic body had completed many projects’ Detailed Project Reports to avoid the polls disturbing the tender process. The tender process for several projects is in final stage and soon we will approach the government for their approval.”

As part of the bulk approval of action plan for Rs 8000 crore, the BBMP had conducted DPR for Rs 934 crore of white topping project. Tenders were called for on March 2, 2019, for six different packages covering around 80 kilometres of the city roads. They are now expected to be finalised soon.

“Tenders for separate wet and dry waste collection and disposal for 198 wards will also be finalised soon. For twice sweeping of roads in CBD area, bidders will be finalized in a month,” said the official.

Development of K R Market under Smart City Initiative is likely to start by June. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad was not available for comment.