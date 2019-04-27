Home Cities Bengaluru

Cellular operators want to talk out OFC cables cutting issue

BBMP is treating all over-the-ground cables as unauthorized, though the industry had obtained necessary permissions and had originally laid them underground.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Cables have been tied haplessly near Lokayuktha Office in Bengaluru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing drive by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike against illegal optical fibre cables laid by telecom operators, has attracted criticism by the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI).
The association said that cables laid legally by its members were also being cut. The COAI, in a statement on Friday, asked the government to hold talks with service providers to come up with a solution, as the city’s cellular and data network was seeing large scale disruptions because of what the COAI termed a “sudden directive” of the BBMP.

If BBMP continues with its drive against OFC cables, the city could wear a clean look. This random cutting of OFC across areas like Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Sarjapur etc, without prior intimation to telecom and internet service providers, is leading to huge outages and inconvenience to citizens in densely populated areas across the city.

The statement, issued by the Director General of COAI, an industry association of telecom companies, states that consumers across Bengaluru and other parts of the state were facing issues because of the drive. “We are disheartened with the sudden and unwarranted action by the BBMP to remove OFC cables, which is leading to huge outages and inconvenience to  subscribers in densely populated areas and the industry, that too without any prior notice.”

The COAI also accused BBMP of affecting at least 700 mobile towers across seven zones in Bengaluru, with their drive against OFC cables, and claimed that their members comply with all rules and regulations.
“The industry has been trying to resolve the issue but the BBMP has frequently been involved in cutting the cables and disrupting service,” the statement said. BBMP’s action is expected to cause a setback to the city’s robust digital economy.

BBMP is treating all over-the-ground cables as unauthorized, though the industry had obtained necessary permissions and had originally laid them underground. However, the service providers were constrained to lay them overhead as and when they were unintentionally cut or removed during various civil works carried out by BBMP, BESCOM and BWSSB.

“Disconnection of cables by BBMP is a huge blow to the Digital Bengaluru plan, which has the potential to cripple essential services, including Point of Sale purchase applications at retail outlets and various government services in Bengaluru,” Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Cellular Operators COAI OFC cables

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp