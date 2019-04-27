Home Cities Bengaluru

Co-op society to bring ‘Peace’ in auto drivers’ lives

Auto drivers have to pay a minimum amount of Rs 1,350 to become a member and buy a share of the cooperative society.

Published: 27th April 2019

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Peace Auto initiative, which started in 2013 to provide safe and peaceful autorickshaw services to passengers, has about 2,000 members in their association now. These auto drivers do not charge extra from passengers and ensure that they exhibit their best behaviour to them. Recently, the members have together formed the Namma Auto Sahakara Sangha (cooperative society), so that auto drivers can borrow money in times of need.

This initiative was taken last month and an amount of Rs 21 lakh has been collected so far. “A person cannot provide proper service if he is not satisfied. This initiative is to make sure they have a better life and can provide good service to passengers,” explained Anil Shetty, founder and mentor at Peace Auto. He also mentioned that auto drivers have various issues and one of them is borrowing money from lenders at high interest. This initiative will help solve the issue.

Auto drivers have to pay a minimum amount of Rs 1,350 to become a member and buy a share of the cooperative society. Once they buy a share, they are allowed to borrow money and can pay it back with minimal interest. “Most drivers have financial issues. Now we will be borrowing money from our own share and the interest that we pay will also go back to our company, which is an advantage,” said Raghu Narayan Gowda, president of Namma Auto Sahakara Sangha.

The members are planning to provide Yeshasvini health cards so that drivers can avail 70% off on medical bills. “We will find a permanent place for the organisation and a person to administer the place,” said Vijay Gowvathi, an employee at Namma Auto Project which tends to the needs of the auto drivers.

