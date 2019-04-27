Home Cities Bengaluru

Discarded RCB flags get new lease of life as cloth bags

The flags are sorted from the trash in the stadium by the NGO, Saahas Zero Waste. It then sends them to Swabhimaan.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

The NGO has collected over 2,000 flags. | Koustubh Trivedi

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As fans wave the red and black team flags to support Royal Challengers Bangalore, little do they care about what happens to the cloth pieces strewn around. Luckily, a group of 30-35 women in the Ejipura slums is converting them into bags.

“We are helping them make money,” said Venkatraman Iyer, managing trustee of the NGO, Swabhimaan. The women are stitching 2,000 bags from the flags collected over the last five matches. They are paid Rs 8 per piece by the organisation. The flags are sorted from the trash in the stadium by the NGO, Saahas Zero Waste. It then sends them to Swabhimaan.

“We have so far collected over 2,000 RCB flags,” said Pranav Narang, project manager, Saahas. The bags are being sponsored by software professional Chirag Arora, who is funding Rs 8000 on the bags from Swabhimaan.

“ I will give them for free to vendors and anyone else who wants to contribute to the cause,” Arora said, adding that when he posted the details on social media, people from even Pune and Delhi contacted him. “An additional Rs 6,000 has come in from individuals, and we have two more matches coming up, which will yield more flags”  Arora said.

