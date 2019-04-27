Home Cities Bengaluru

Elevated corridor: Karnataka High Court stays work till June 3

This direction was issued after the court heard the interlocutory application filed by the Citizen Action Forum and some others.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the state government’s proposed elevated highway corridor project, saying no work should be undertaken till the next hearing date. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and P S Dinesh Kumar directed the state government to not finalise the tender for the elevated highway corridors, saying: “Whether the tender is finalised or not, no work should be undertaken till June 3, 2019, the next date of hearing.

This direction was issued after the court heard the interlocutory application filed by the Citizen Action Forum and some others. During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that, despite the Court’s interim orders, the State has called for construction tenders under the elevated highway corridors project and that negotiations are in progress. In reply, D Nagaraj, Additional Government Advocate, submitted that the tender was called prior to the interim order.  On October 16, 2017, the court had passed an interim order directing the State not to give its final approval to the Revised Master Plan 2035 without obtaining permission of the court.

Referring to the interim order, the petitioners alleged that the BDA and BBMP had undertaken six projects in the Bangalore Metropolitan Area, with the construction of steel flyovers being among them. “All these projects were not approved by the Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee and same will adversely affect the planned developed of the Bangalore Metropolitan Area. Prima facie it establishes that the state is acting in contravention of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution and the amended KMC Act,” they claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Citizen Action Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp