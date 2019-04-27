Elevated corridor: Karnataka High Court stays work till June 3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the state government’s proposed elevated highway corridor project, saying no work should be undertaken till the next hearing date. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and P S Dinesh Kumar directed the state government to not finalise the tender for the elevated highway corridors, saying: “Whether the tender is finalised or not, no work should be undertaken till June 3, 2019, the next date of hearing.

This direction was issued after the court heard the interlocutory application filed by the Citizen Action Forum and some others. During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that, despite the Court’s interim orders, the State has called for construction tenders under the elevated highway corridors project and that negotiations are in progress. In reply, D Nagaraj, Additional Government Advocate, submitted that the tender was called prior to the interim order. On October 16, 2017, the court had passed an interim order directing the State not to give its final approval to the Revised Master Plan 2035 without obtaining permission of the court.

Referring to the interim order, the petitioners alleged that the BDA and BBMP had undertaken six projects in the Bangalore Metropolitan Area, with the construction of steel flyovers being among them. “All these projects were not approved by the Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee and same will adversely affect the planned developed of the Bangalore Metropolitan Area. Prima facie it establishes that the state is acting in contravention of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution and the amended KMC Act,” they claimed.