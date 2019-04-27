Home Cities Bengaluru

First in-patient services at general hospital to start soon

The city’s civic agency is all set to start its first hospital with In-patient department (IPD) services.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s civic agency is all set to start its first hospital with In-patient department (IPD) services. In three months, the new facility of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be ready at its JJR Nagar general hospital in Padarayanapura. The hospital currently has only Out-patient department (OPD) facility.

BBMP runs 32 maternity homes and referral hospitals, including the services provided at JJR Nagar. “Some civil works are going on now, after which the in-patient services will be available to people. The centre will have admission facilities for surgery, and various departments such as ENT, dentistry, ophthalmology, paediatrics, and cancer screening units for oral, breast and cervical cancers will be made available to people,” Dr Nirmala Buggi, chief health officer, BBMP, said, adding that until now, patients requiring hospital admission had to rely upon state government hospitals such as KC General, Vani Vilas, etc.

“We will begin with bringing on board doctors and other medical staff on a one-year contract basis. But we have also requested the government for sanctioned posts to have permanent employees,” Buggi added. A total of Rs 1.2 crore has been allocated for the expansion of the hospital. The cancer screening unit will tie up with Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on an honorarium basis.  

“We intend to make the hospital on par with Indian public health standards. We will be able to handle cases of admission involving ailments like typhoid, viral fever, appendectomy, cataract surgeries, small tumours and minor abscess,” Buggi said, adding that due to its location near Mysore Road, it will benefit people from the lower economic classes who require medical care and admission. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
In-Patient Services BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp