First in-patient services at general hospital to start soon

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s civic agency is all set to start its first hospital with In-patient department (IPD) services. In three months, the new facility of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be ready at its JJR Nagar general hospital in Padarayanapura. The hospital currently has only Out-patient department (OPD) facility.

BBMP runs 32 maternity homes and referral hospitals, including the services provided at JJR Nagar. “Some civil works are going on now, after which the in-patient services will be available to people. The centre will have admission facilities for surgery, and various departments such as ENT, dentistry, ophthalmology, paediatrics, and cancer screening units for oral, breast and cervical cancers will be made available to people,” Dr Nirmala Buggi, chief health officer, BBMP, said, adding that until now, patients requiring hospital admission had to rely upon state government hospitals such as KC General, Vani Vilas, etc.

“We will begin with bringing on board doctors and other medical staff on a one-year contract basis. But we have also requested the government for sanctioned posts to have permanent employees,” Buggi added. A total of Rs 1.2 crore has been allocated for the expansion of the hospital. The cancer screening unit will tie up with Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on an honorarium basis.

“We intend to make the hospital on par with Indian public health standards. We will be able to handle cases of admission involving ailments like typhoid, viral fever, appendectomy, cataract surgeries, small tumours and minor abscess,” Buggi said, adding that due to its location near Mysore Road, it will benefit people from the lower economic classes who require medical care and admission.