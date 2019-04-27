Home Cities Bengaluru

Live-in couples seek counselling for happily-ever-after

The helpline, Parihar Vanitha Sahayavani handles more than 10 couples a month seeking counselling.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While new-age couples feel that being in a live-in relationship is the best way to understand their partner before getting married, several of them have been seeking counselling sessions while being in such an arrangement. Counsellors in the city have also found some couples cohabiting for time pass, before marrying a different partner.

The helpline, Parihar Vanitha Sahayavani handles more than 10 couples a month seeking counselling. “Almost 90% of the live-in relationships that we see do not work out. Some result in cheating after promising to marry, while others ask for counselling on whether they should get married considering their differences such as religion,” said Rani Shetty, head of Parihar.

CE was able to take a seat at one of the counselling sessions of a couple who had been in a relationship for two years before they decided to rent an apartment for eight months at HSR Layout. While both come from different religious backgrounds, the man and the woman agreed that living together made them realise their differences even better. “After staying together, issues like our background and our families’ preferences started becoming talking points. Lack of respect, which led to physical altercations, made me feel that this relationship needs to end,” said 26-year-old Shreya (name changed). Her partner, however, wanted to be in the relationship, despite their differences. “We decided to seek counselling to sort out our differences. For now, we have decided to take some time apart and decide if this is what we really want,” said Karthik (name changed), an IT professional in the city.

In another incident, a former couple who had been in a live-in relationship, decided to part ways as the girl married a partner chosen by her family. “The boy had not moved on and was harassing both the girl and her current husband. They have now been called for counselling on how to deal with the issue,” said Shetty.

Marriage counsellor Meera Ravi said cultural pressure adds to live-in relationships. “There needs to be some clarity on what they want and what they don’t want in a relationship. There are certain positive elements in this kind of relationship, provided the couple uses their time to get to know each other,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Live-in couples New-Age Couples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp