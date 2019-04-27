Mango mania hits  Bengaluru restaurants

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raw Mango Cumin Cooler, Mangorita Cocktail, Mango Avocado Toast and Mango Beer are just some of the drinks and dishes heralding the arrival of the king of fruits this season. Yes, the delicious mango is back with a bang this summer and here’s our take on where to savour this juicy fruit in all its creative forms.

Chef Ritwik Sarkar at the hugely popular Cafe Felix in 1 MG Mall has put together a special menu celebrating the arrival of the fruit. Mango lovers will be spoilt for choice between the Mango and Pickled Beet with Crispy Fennel, the Manchego Date Toast, Cajun Chicken with Mango & Quinoa, and the Mango Sorbet and Homemade Mango Ice cream. Our favourites here are the Mango Avocado Toast, Citrus, Ricotta & Aam Papad and the Fish Mango Tart with Raspberry Mousse & Vanilla Meringue.

Bonsouth, known for its South Indian cuisine with a twist, is celebrating the fruit in all its glory. There is Kerala specialty Malabar Maanga Curry, Hyderbad inspired Mango Gadbad, crisp fried ripe Mango Fritters and Steamed Fish marinated in a raw mango rub, wrapped in banana leaf, which is steamed to perfection.

1Q1 Kitchen and Bar, a favourite with diners for its Asian cuisine and decadent cocktails, is adding two mango dishes to its menu, one with a Green Mango & Papaya and another with a Green Mango & Prawns option, both with a spicy Thai dressing. Slivers of green mangoes and papaya drenched in Thai bird’s eye chilli, crushed peanuts, all sweetened with palm sugar makes for a refreshing salad this summer.

Meanwhile, a new mango beer at one of the first microbreweries of namma Bengaluru, The Biere Club, is the most anticipated drink this season. Head brewer, Rohit Parwani, is brewing a blonde ale infused with alphonso mangoes, which will be light, flavourful and crisp. Parwani adds, “Our recipe brings out the mango in a symbiotic balance with the soft, sweet malt aromas and an underlying layer of the fruity hops”.

On the cocktail list, the Smoke House Deli is offering Mango Freeze, a delicious chilled blend of fresh mango, basil, Malibu & Bacardi, while Social is doing a Mangorita, complete with Tequila, mango juice, fresh mint and ginger. Pastry chef, Waqar Ahmed at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, is ensuring we satiate our dessert cravings with his Mango Mousse with Dark Chocolate Cake creation, available exclusively at re:cess. This Instagram-friendly oats based dessert exudes a subtle, contrasting flavour with the layers of mango mousse and ripe mango pieces providing the required moistness, sweetness and tartness, all with a healthy twist.

South East Asian restaurant, Misu, has introduced a Sticky Rice and Mango dessert which is prepared with glutinous rice, coconut milk and ripe mangoes. This traditional Thai dish, also known as Khao Niew Ma Muang, is hard to miss on the streets of Bangkok during the peak summer months. Fortunately, you may save an overseas trip and head out to Misu on St Marks Road or Indiranagar to savour this simple, yet fascinating, seasonal dish.

The Smoor Chocolate Lounge, known for its couverture chocolate artistry and craftsmanship, brings melt-in- the-mouth Mango Cupcakes, Mango Macarons, Mango Truffles and Alphonso Sundae with Vanilla Bean Ice cream topped with fresh alphonso mangoes.

Oh, how we wish the mango season lasted forever!

The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast.