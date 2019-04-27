Nine-member family escapes seven years of bonded labour ordeal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 8.30 pm on Thursday, on the lonely streets of Shampura Road, a family of nine labourers, including a young mother with her seven-day-old newborn, ran screaming for help. Chasing them were goons trying to attack them.

Alerted by the screams, Habeebulla Khan, a social worker and resident of Shampura, saw the family calling for help and was shocked to see some of them with bruises. He intervened in the fight and was informed that they were victims of bonded labour since the past seven years.

The family, whose case is being taken up by lawyers of the Alternate Law Forum, has alleged that the private builder who had allegedly victimised them was in the practice of giving them Rs 20,000 once in a while and would take back Rs 4,000 per month and then demand interest on the principal amount.

“The family was in a bad state. When we questioned the people they ran away. After some first aid we left the family at their relatives house. On Friday afternoon we picked them up and took them to Bowring Hospital for further check-up,” said Khan.

The labourers, who hail from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, currently live in a slum in HBR Layout 3rd block, “Initially we were not under any terms and conditions, we would get paid for the work we did. Per day we were paid only Rs 100. Later the owner started asking us if we required money and said that we could later repay him in instalments. He used to give us Rs 20,000 and take Rs 4,000 per month back till we paid the whole amount. After the amount was repaid, he asked us to pay interest which we could not afford,” the labourers alleged.

“We have been suffering like this since the past seven years,” said Jyothi, a labourer and mother of a seven-day-old baby. Not only were the adults beaten up, but the labourers have also alleged that even the newborn was hit a couple of days ago. “When we finally decided to quit this job and told him we cannot work under him, the owner summoned his goons and started assaulting us. They did not even leave Jyothi’s baby. They tried to snatch the baby from Jyothi’s arms and hit the baby as well. When Jyothi tried protecting her newborn, she wasn’t spared,” said Devaraj, Jyothi’s father.

Another member of the labourers’ family, Chinnadevare, who quit the job and started working as an auto driver, said he too was under bonded labour but a few months back he quit and took up the new job of driving an autorickshaw. But when the builder got to know, he too was allegedly beaten up.

“They have used a knife and stabbed me in my back. They threaten us that if we quit their job and don’t pay back all the money, they would kill us,” said Chinnadevare.

However, lawyers from Alternative Law Forum have been trying to help the family avail justice. “We are trying to get in touch with DCP East and file an FIR against the builder and also petition the National Human Rights Commission,” said a lawyer at Alternative Law Forum, who insisted that he remain anonymous.