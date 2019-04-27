Ready-to-eat items at your service

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Throwing a party but not sure what to serve your meat-loving guests? Or, do you need to stock up on some flavourful ready-to-eat items since your week will be too busy at work? If you just said ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then this newly-launched store in Koramangala might have answers. Nothing But Chicken (NBC) serves a variety of cooked, marinated and raw chicken. Claiming that their Halal and ISO 22000-certified chicken products are 100% natural, preservative and artificial colour-free, NBC delivered a few of their products for CE to try them out.

First of all, NBC sells food by weight, not portion, and hence, buyers can try multiple options. What struck us was the freshness of the products. We first tried the marinated chicken breast with the Greek yoghurt and pepper. It was marinated with olive oil and all the essential spices, ready to be cooked, grilled or baked. So, we cooked it well in a greased pan on low flame, and it turned out to be one of those delicious chicken breast fillets that we have tasted at continental restaurants. Serve this with mashed potatoes and salads on the side, and it becomes a perfect lunch or dinner.

The cheese and onion sausages, when cooked on medium heat, was soft and unlike other packaged sausages available in the market, these were of sizeable portions.

If you are health-conscious, try their range of grilled chicken salads. These are ready-to-eat, high-protein salads that have been garnished with olive oil and contain some of the freshest vegetables to dig into. We tasted the Bistro Salad and loved the healthy combination. The chicken was sliced in thin cuts, making it easy to put the dish in a box and carry it along.

Next, we heated the Angara Seekh Kebab in a pan for some time and boy, are they filling! With the right amount of spices and proper filling, they were some really great kebabs that we tried after a long time.

NBC also sent over a box of raw chicken breasts and minced chicken that were only marinated wth masala, so they had to be cooked properly. It was surprising how smooth the process was, and for working professionals, this saves times immensely, and is healthy and fresh if kept properly refrigerated.

For online orders and home delivery, log onto www.nbcindia.in. You can walk into their store and have a quick meal or get takeaways.