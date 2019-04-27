Home Cities Bengaluru

Six held on charges of killing rival

Six men who had allegedly hacked a 20-year-old to death over old rivalry have been arrested by JC Nagar police.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:54 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six men who had allegedly hacked a 20-year-old to death over old rivalry have been arrested by JC Nagar police. The accused have been identified as Mukesh, DS Santosh and Chetan alias Cobra, all three residents of JC Nagar; and Sandeep, MC Somaiah and Yogesh from RT Nagar. All these accused have been charged with the murder of Vighnesh, a resident JC Nagar, at PG Road around 9 pm on Sunday.

The accused persons had gone absconding after the murder and they were nabbed based on credible information. When interrogated, they confessed that Vighnesh had had a fight with them recently, and since then they were waiting for a chance to finish him. On March 21, while he came out of his house to meet a friend, he was attacked with lethal weapons. “The deceased Vighnesh also had a criminal background and he was involved in two attempt to murder and three extortion cases registered at JC Nagar police station,” a police official said.

