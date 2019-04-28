Nine-year-old suffers shock while playing, parents blame BESCOM

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nine-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends, suffered a life-threatening electric shock when he unsuspectingly touched a steel rod that was in contact with a live electric wire. The incident took place on Friday evening outside his house at Ganesh Block, 7th Cross in Mahalakshmi Layout. The wire belonged to a BESCOM pole.

Charan, son of taxi driver Basavaraj, and his friends were playing with a ball outside his house when the incident occurred. The child was rushed to a private hospital. Doctors later said his condition is stable. “His seizures are under control and he is conscious. We will continue to monitor him,” said a doctor at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

While playing with the ball, it fell on a bunch of metal rods placed outside an under construction building. The rods were in contact with a live wire. Oblivious of the danger, Charan touched a rod while picking up the ball.

On seeing Charan, his friends started screaming for help. Many residents who tried to yank the boy away, suffered shocks themselves. However, Charan’s mother rushed in and pulled him away.“I grabbed him from behind and didn’t think about myself. He was having seizures and we rushed him to a hospital. Doctors told us it was a serious case so we rushed him to Columbia Asia Referral Hospital,” Revathi, Charan’s mother said.

The incident left many residents in shock. “It is horrifying! My four-year-old son was also playing with them. What if all the kids had tried to help Charan and got electrocuted? My son is in a state of shock. He hasn’t been eating anything. Due to the apathy of BESCOM officials, children have to suffer,” said Umme Kulsum, a resident of Ganesh Block.

Another resident, Hemanth Kumar, said the locality has five electric poles, and most of them have open electric wires hanging. “In spite of repeated complaints to BESCOM, they haven’t done anything,” he said.

Corporator of the ward, S Keshav Murthy said he and MLA K Gopalaiah will bear the medical expenses of the child. “I saw that a wire from the BESCOM pole was in contact with the steel rods. We will file a case against the officials once we are clear whose fault it was.”

BESCOM said the spot was inspected by a senior officer from the Electrical Inspectorate, that investigates safety-related incidents. “It is found that the accident has occurred due to the negligence of Kumar Electricals, a street light maintenance contractor of BBMP,” BESCOM said.

It added, “The contractor has extended a street control wire using thin insulated wire from one pole to the next to which a street light is fit. The wire used by the contractor is not a standard wire. BESCOM has booked a case against the contractor.”

Did BESCOM offer a bribe to avoid complaint?

When The New Sunday Express spoke to Charan’s father Basavaraj, he showed an envelope with D20,000 in cash and said that it was given to his wife by someone from BESCOM, to meet Charan’s hospital expenses. The money was handed over with the condition that no police complaint be filed against BESCOM, Basavaraj alleged. “They gave the envelope to my wife and told her that we shouldn’t complain against them. When she asked who he was, the person said he was from BESCOM. We don’t require any money from them. D20,000 is not the value of my son’s life. I have lodged a complaint against BESCOM with the Nandini Layout police,” said Basavaraj.