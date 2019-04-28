Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to give KRIDL projects without calling for tenders?

The council members also discussed measures to be taken for preventing untoward incidents during the upcoming monsoon season. 

Published: 28th April 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP councillors attend the civic body’s council meeting on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP, has in a cliched attempt, placed a proposal before the council meeting to bypass the tender process involved in taking up projects that were sanctioned by the state government in financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

On Saturday, the ruling coalition of Congress and JDS members in the BBMP placed the subject of handing over works sanctioned by the state government to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) under section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTTP) act, which allows for exemption. For the financial year 2018-19, the sanctioned money amounts to Rs 2,500 crore and for 2019-20, the figure amounts to Rs 2,300 crore.  

Abdul Wajid, the ruling party leader, placed the subject of taking up works totalling Rs 4,800 crore with KRIDL which the council approved, despite BBMP Special Commissioner Manoj Kumar Meena’s instructions that the subject could not be discussed and approved due to the Model Code of Conduct being in effect.

The BJP opposition had heated arguments in the matter and urged the ruling coalition to revoke the recommendations sent to the government in the matter. BJP councillors boycotted the council meeting, saying: “The ruling coalition has made a deal with contractors for recovering election expenditure and are handing over the works to KRIDL in fear of losing power in the state after general election results are announced on 23 May.”

The opposition party leader Padmanabha Reddy accused the government of reducing the proposed BBMP budget for 2018-19 from Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore while citing cost heavy projects that were unnecessary. However, the ruling party leader clarified by saying that no official correspondence had taken place between government and BBMP yet.

The council members also discussed measures to be taken for preventing untoward incidents during the upcoming monsoon season.  Replying to the appeals of council members, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Cholarajan said, “We have axed 615 trees and cleared 3,600 branches. We have received Rs 10 lakh from auctioning felled trees from the previous year,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP KRIDL Congress-JD(S) Coalition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp