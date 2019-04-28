BBMP to give KRIDL projects without calling for tenders?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP, has in a cliched attempt, placed a proposal before the council meeting to bypass the tender process involved in taking up projects that were sanctioned by the state government in financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

On Saturday, the ruling coalition of Congress and JDS members in the BBMP placed the subject of handing over works sanctioned by the state government to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) under section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTTP) act, which allows for exemption. For the financial year 2018-19, the sanctioned money amounts to Rs 2,500 crore and for 2019-20, the figure amounts to Rs 2,300 crore.

Abdul Wajid, the ruling party leader, placed the subject of taking up works totalling Rs 4,800 crore with KRIDL which the council approved, despite BBMP Special Commissioner Manoj Kumar Meena’s instructions that the subject could not be discussed and approved due to the Model Code of Conduct being in effect.

The BJP opposition had heated arguments in the matter and urged the ruling coalition to revoke the recommendations sent to the government in the matter. BJP councillors boycotted the council meeting, saying: “The ruling coalition has made a deal with contractors for recovering election expenditure and are handing over the works to KRIDL in fear of losing power in the state after general election results are announced on 23 May.”

The opposition party leader Padmanabha Reddy accused the government of reducing the proposed BBMP budget for 2018-19 from Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore while citing cost heavy projects that were unnecessary. However, the ruling party leader clarified by saying that no official correspondence had taken place between government and BBMP yet.

The council members also discussed measures to be taken for preventing untoward incidents during the upcoming monsoon season. Replying to the appeals of council members, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Cholarajan said, “We have axed 615 trees and cleared 3,600 branches. We have received Rs 10 lakh from auctioning felled trees from the previous year,” he said.