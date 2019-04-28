Bus stations put on high alert after terror threat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, security has been beefed up in the city. While the police have held meetings with heads of religious places and representatives from malls, hotels and other places which have high footfall, KSRTC and BMTC have increased vigil.

In view of alleged threats, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad issued a security advisory on Saturday. The advisory stated that in view of the terrorist threat, all public places like bus stands will be on high alert and strict vigilance will be enforced. All divisional controllers and security officers will take a note of this and report the action taken compliance every hour to the central office control room. There will be more checks in bus stations and luggage rooms. It also requested the public to inform the nearest police station or authorities about any suspicious person or thing. Following the advisory, anti-sabotage checks were conducted at bus stations. Passengers were frisked and their luggage was checked thoroughly.