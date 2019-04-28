Home Cities Bengaluru

Court dismisses suit against Google Inc by Sindhuri’s hubby

However, the plaint cannot be rejected as there are 37 defendants (various news and media entities) in the suit, the judge said.

Published: 28th April 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Holding that Google Inc is intermediary and cannot be held responsible for third party information, a city civil court dismissed a suit filed by businessman and IAS officer Rohini Sidhuri’s husband Sudhir Reddy who had accused the web service provider of being involved in “scandalisation of sensationalisation of half lies” after the death of civil servant D K Ravi.

Judge Basavaraj of the XLI Additional City Civil Court said Google does not publish any material on the internet and if any illegal material is found, then the third party websites are liable for action and Google is not.

“There cannot be any cause of action against Google Inc and cause of action shown in the plaint is illusory and based on an obvious misrepresentation of Google Inc’s role. Hence the suit against it has to be dismissed”, he said.

However, the plaint cannot be rejected as there are 37 defendants (various news and media entities) in the suit, the judge said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google Bengaluru Civil Court Rohini Sidhuri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp