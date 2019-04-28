Two suffocate to death while cleaning well

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a well in KG Halli police station limits on Saturday. The deceased are Gafoor Pasha (45), a resident of DJ Halli, and Aftab Pasha (36) of Tannery Road.

Police said the incident occurred at Bismillah Tea Stall on Tannery Road. While Gafoor had been working there for the past four years, Aftab used to do odd jobs. The incident occurred at 10.30am when the two were cleaning a 15 foot deep well behind the stall. The well had not been cleaned for three years. Police said Aftab got down first and had a problem breathing. Gafoor got down to rescue him. When both did not come out, the hotel staff called the police. They were pulled out dead from the well. Based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, KG Halli police have registered a case of death by negligence against stall owner Naveed Ahmed.