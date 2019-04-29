Common Mobility Card to be tested at two Metro stations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers waiting for years to use the same travel card on both Metro trains and BMTC buses will soon have some relief. The Common Mobility Card will be launched on a pilot basis by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation at two of its major metro stations: Baiyappanahalli and Kempegowda.A pair of new Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates will be installed at each these two stations, within three to four months.Those who opt to use the new mobility card can check in and check out at these gates.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth, took part in a meeting in this connection in New Delhi earlier this week with officials of Road Transport, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Niti Aayog. Also present were Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing CDAC, an R&D organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and IT are behind the implementation of the common mobility system across the country.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Seth said, “The present AFC gates and our proposed Common Mobility Card work on different technologies. Hence, that card cannot be used right now at our gates. We have nearly 7 lakh active smart card users presently.”The MD said after the initial trial run at these stations, the AFC gates at its 40 Metro stations can be remodelled and retrofitted to accept the Common Mobility Card.

“We cannot discard the existing 400 AFC gates, which are all imported, across our stations. We hope to upgrade all of them, in phases, within two to three years,” he said. The AFC gates which will be installed in Phase-II stations will already be equipped with the new technology.

The MD said that due to the new technology to be incorporated into it, the Common Mobility Card would be priced at `100 a card. The present Smart Card is sold at `50 per card.

Commuters, who use both transportation modes, were upbeat on hearing about it. Rakshita M, an architect at a private firm, who takes a BMTC bus from Cubbonpet to reach KG Metro station to take the Metro till Cubbon Park station, said, “There will definitely be much less tension when we travel. You just need to remember to carry one item in hand.”

“We have been hearing about it for so long. I hope it really is introduced this time,” said Radhika Seth, a software professional in a private firm.