Doctors transplant liver in youth suffering from rare disease

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this month, a 28-year-old woman suffering Wilson's disease, a rare genetic disorder which causes copper to accumulate in the liver, brain and other vital organs, was diagnosed with liver failure and required an emergency liver transplant in the city. Doctors found the case more complex as she was specially-abled since birth. In addition to her disorder, she was unable to communicate her symptoms.

“With the help of her family, we were able to understand that she was unable to consume food or water. She had urinary tract and abdomen infections, water had accumulated in her body and her liver was completely damaged due to the excessive accumulation of copper. She had delayed mental development since birth, with low IQ and the inability do daily chores,” said Dr. Mahesh Gopasetty, senior consultant, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Liver Transplant Surgery, Fortis Hospitals.

The patient’s condition was getting worse and she urgently needed a liver transplant. “Thankfully, we found a match. If this was a kidney transplant, we could have at least used a dialysis unit. In her case, she could have succumbed to her condition. However the surgery successful,” said Gopsaetty.

“Another challenge we faced here is the post operation care that has to be followed up by the patient. This is an issue as she was unable to understand the instructions. With her family’s help, we explained to

her about the medication, physiotherapy, restrictions in salt consumption and the weakness that ensues.

“Wilson's disease is an uncommon disorder. In this case, the patient’s intellectual disability made it even rarer. We probably get such cases once in four years. The entire procedure took 10 hours and the patient is healthy now. She no longer suffers from the disease,” said the doctor.

WHAT IS WILSON’S DISEASE?

Wilson's disease is a genetic disorder. It prevents the body from removing copper deposits in organs, causing it to accumulate in the liver, brain, eyes, and other organs.