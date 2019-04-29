Home Cities Bengaluru

Electrocuted boy’s condition improves, parents relieved

BENGALURU: There is good news for Sai Charan, the nine-year-old boy who got electrocuted at Mahlakshmi Layout on Friday evening. The boy has shown significant improvement, even taking his parents’ cell phones to play games, and this has brought much relief to his parents, Basavaraj and Revathi.

“Our boy is getting better. He recognises us now. He loves playing games on cell phones. He took my phone and started playing his favourite game. He was even able to recognise the applications. However, we took back the phone from him and wanted him to rest. After two days, we saw a lot of improvement. We were very happy. He still cannot talk but has been taking liquids,” said Basvaraj, Charan’s father.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, a doctor from Columbia Asia Referral Hospital (CARH), where he was admitted in the ICU, said, “The child is stable now. On Monday morning  a paediatric inensivist will have a look at him again. If the child shows further improvement, he will be shifted to the ward. Currently, he is on ventilator support, but that might not be required from Monday.”

Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun visited the hospital to meet Charan and his family on Sunday.  

“MLA Gopalaiah has asked us not to worry and that he will take care of all the hospital expenses. He told us that he is talking to the Chief Minister about the case. The Mayor has said she will take the matter up and said BESCOM and BBMP cannot blame each other. Instead they should take measures to prevent such incidents,” said Basavaraj.

On Friday, Charan was playing with his friends when the ball fell near a few metal rods. When Charan went to pick up the ball he was electrocuted as a live wire was in contact with the rods placed outside an under construction building.

