Encroachments hit post office hard

BENGALURU: The 120-year-old sub post office at Hoskote taluk, which falls under Bengaluru Rural district, has changed its location thrice. It plans to permanently settle down on its own property just 100 metres from its present location, but is meeting with stiff resistance from encroachers and florists who have established their businesses there. After three attempts to initiate construction work on its 8 guntas of land were foiled, postal authorities are planning to fence their property this week.A part of the road leading to a three-storey private hospital, Asha Hospital and Trauma Care, is also built on the postal land, claim the department officials.

The post office, which caters to nearly 1 lakh of the population around, is used extensively by localites with 30,000 accounts operational here. Mails from nine branch post offices around are also sorted here. However, its present location in the first floor of the TAPCMS Complex of K R Road makes it tough for its main users - senior citizens- as well as the disabled in the absence of lifts or ramps as 39 steps have to be scaled.

The new post office will come up on the ground floor and have an ATM too.Sub Post Master K Ramdas told The New Indian Express, “We have received written complaints from the public citing difficulties in accessing us. Since November 2018, we have tried repeatedly to go ahead with constructing our new building on our own property. But the demolition work undertaken there has been stopped midway and we have been threatened,” he said.

Colonel Aravind Varma, Post Master General of Bengaluru Circle, said, “The hospital just behind our land has built a road running through our property and claim it is their land. Our officers have faced threats from goondas here with political connections.”

Naveen Samal, Inspector of Post Offices at Dodaballapur sub-division, accompanied this reporter to the Hoskote office and showed all the original records. The department needs the eight florists in front of it, who have been functioning here on Municipality land for nearly 30 years, to shift by at least 5 feet. “It will not be safe for them to work so close to our land when construction work begins. They can get back after construction is completed. However, they tell us they cannot budge from the spot and ask us to reduce our building area by five feet,” adds Ramdas.

Dr Srinivas, who owns the hospital, claimed the road has been built by his family only on the property of his wife Dr Nagarathna. “It is a kharab land. We have our ownership documents. How can a hospital function if it does not have access to a road?” he queried.

The florists said they were operating only on municipal property and there was no need to relocate.”We have been here for 30 years. How can we go? This area is called as Poo Mandi Circle because of us. We used to pay 50 paise a day as rent to the Municipality as rent. We now pay Rs 40 per day to them,” said vendor H C Narayanan.