For first time in 40 years, Lalbagh well to wear spruced-up look

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Decades of silt, plastic as well as leaves from trees towering over this old well at Lalbagh will soon be an ugly memory. For the first time in 40 years, the horticulture department is in the process of removing 15 feet of silt and other waste from the dried-up well, which itself is 35-40 feet deep.

“A lot of waste had accumulated over the years in this open well, which we are removing. We are also restoring a stone wall, located five feet away from the well. Twenty feet away from that, we installed new 6-feet tall iron barricades for security reasons, especially for the safety of children who visit the park,” said M Jagadeesh, joint director, horticulture department (parks and gardens).

“We want to make sure that the well collects and stores rainwater when monsoon begins in June. It should percolate and recharge the groundwater table as well. This will not be touched for watering the rest of Lalbagh, as the intention is to recharge and conserve rainwater,” Jagadeesh said, adding that Lalbagh is well connected to the water from a sewage treatment plant, has four borewells and 1,600 sprinklers as well.

M R Chandrashekar, deputy director of Lalbagh, said, “After the layer of silt was removed, leaves collected over the last 40 years from nearby trees had to be cleared as well.”

A sum of `18 lakh is being spent on rejuvenating the well. Also, six water purification units are being procured for `1 lakh each.“We will install a storage tank that will send water to the water purification units to provide drinking water to visitors. Taps will be provided at the purification unit itself. As of now, the 240-acre garden has eight drinking water units, two units which provide RO water, and Bisleri water containers at seven other places,” Jagadeesh added.The department also began asphalting work in Lalbagh after almost 50 years.