Man asks duo to move their vehicle, beaten up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old man was brutally beaten up in a road rage incident in Gulbarga Colony of Bommnahalli, on April 25. The victim is Nagaraj C, a resident of Roopena Agrahara. He was on his moped when he found an autorickshaw parked haphazardly. Two persons in the vehicle had stretched their legs out, blocking the way for commuters. Nagaraj told police that around 8.30 pm, he was passing by Mallikarjuna temple in Gulbarga Colony, where he found an autorickshaw blocking his way.

Nagaraj asked the duo to not stretch their legs out, as they were obstructing his path. The duo got into an argument with Nagaraj, after which they assaulted him with stones. Nagaraj was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He then filed a complaint with Bommanahalli police station. Police said they have registered a case against Jagga and two others.