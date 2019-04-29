Home Cities Bengaluru

Man asks duo to move their vehicle, beaten up

A 50-year-old man was brutally beaten up in a road rage incident in Gulbarga Colony of Bommnahalli, on April 25.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old man was brutally beaten up in a road rage incident in Gulbarga Colony of Bommnahalli, on April 25. The victim is Nagaraj C, a resident of Roopena Agrahara. He was on his moped when he found an autorickshaw parked haphazardly. Two persons in the vehicle had stretched their legs out, blocking the way for commuters.  Nagaraj told police that around 8.30 pm, he was passing by Mallikarjuna temple in Gulbarga Colony, where he found an autorickshaw blocking his way.

Nagaraj asked the duo to not stretch their legs out, as they were obstructing his path. The duo got into an argument with Nagaraj, after which they assaulted him with stones. Nagaraj was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He then filed a complaint with Bommanahalli police station. Police said they have registered a case against Jagga and two others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road rage incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp