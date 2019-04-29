Home Cities Bengaluru

No longer mass of filth, Alahalli lake set to get Rs 8-crore facelift

The ALNDT has taken up the maintenance of the lake after its renovation.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The lake, which presented a sorry sight, has been cleaned by local authorities and is ready for fresh rainfall

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the monsoon, Alahalli lake in the city is set to regain its lost beauty. The 23-acre lake had reached a degraded state after it became a destination for miscreants dumping garbage. However, after residents of the area got together to give it a facelift, the lake has been cleaned and awaits rainfall.
Residents of Anjanapura and Alahalli, who have formed the Alahalli Lake Neighborhood Development Trust (ALNDT), conducted a meeting on Sunday to discuss the post-construction maintenance and other related issues for the upkeep of the water body.

“The lake was covered with sewage, weeds and debris that was slowly killing its bed. We were waiting for permission from the local authorities to clean it. We removed 400 truck loads of garbage from the water,” said Anand Yadwad, a volunteer with ALNDT, which was formed in 2013 to work towards the lake’s rejuvenation.

Under the Alahalli lake project, which received `8 crore from the government, steps were taken to establish a sewage treatment plant, yoga park, children’s play area and footpaths in the area. The lake project will be finished within four months, B V Satish, chief engineer, BBMP (Lakes), said.

“Home guards will be appointed for 24/7 surveillance of the lake. For its maintenance, BBMP has signed an agreement with local resident associations and citizens. For any big investment or other major development, they can approach us,” Satish told CE.

The ALNDT has taken up the maintenance of the lake after its renovation. “Preservation of the lake is as important as rejuvenating it. We are planning to take steps for conservation of bio-diversity. We are not even installing lights around the lake, since it may affect birds,” Anand added.

The project has been in the works for three to four years, K Somashekhar, corporator, Anjanapura ward, said. “All of us have the responsibility to take care of our natural resources, and we should take part in such initiatives as a community,” K Somashekhar, corporator, Anjanapura ward, said in the meeting.

