Pet owners have a field day at Cubbon Park

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a dogs’ day out at Cubbon Park on Sunday morning. Over 300 pet parents had come to get their dogs registered at the fifth pet licensing drive organised jointly by Cubbon Park Canines (CPC) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Different dog breeds like Labrador, Golden Retriever, Beagle, Pugs, Great Dane, Chihuahua, Siberian Husky, Rottweiler, Lhasa Apso, Poodles, Pomeranian and English Cocker Spaniel could be seen at the venue, waiting with their masters for their turns to get registered or vaccinated.

Not only did dogs of exotic breeds attract attention of dog-lovers, the Indie breeds owned by several pet parents grabbed eyeballs too.Heidi, an eight-month old paralysed dog, running around with her mini wheelchair-like contraption turned favourite of many. Some of the dogs were brought all dressed up.

“Apart from pet licensing/registration, free anti-rabies vaccination was given to over 50 dogs. Canine distemper vaccination and ID tags for pets were also available. A rabies titre test was carried out to count the antibodies present in the dogs,” said Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder of CPC.

Many of the pet parents were happy with the way the licensing campaign was organised. “It was great to see a separate queue for Indie dogs. I found my dog Leo on streets and he is a part of our lives now,” said Anil Byatbal from Kumaraswamy layout.

Sonia from Richards Town said although she did not have a vaccination copy of her dog, the doctors checked manually and figured that the vaccination was up to date.

There was also a People’s Choice Award for best veterinary doctor which was given to Dr Pavan Kumar from Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital, while Akshay Prakash, a trustee of Sarvodaya Sevabhavi Samstha bagged first Vet with heart award.