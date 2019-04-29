Schools force parents to pay for transfer certificate of their wards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some private schools in the city have been accused of harassing parents, by demanding money for issuing transfer certificates to their children.According to the parents, some schools insisted that half the annual fee be paid to get the certificate. The reason given by the school managements being ‘seats are vacant for the rest of the year’.

“I did not know about my transfer to another city. As soon as I got to know about it, I submitted a request to the school’s principal for the transfer certificate of my daughter, who is studying in Class 7 in a school affiliated to CBSE board. However, the principal asked me to pay half the annual fee to obtain the certificate,” said a parent.

However, schools have their own version. When asked about it, authorities of a school said, “We intimated parents through a circular in December and it is clearly mentioned that if any parent wants a transfer certificate they should apply for one before January.” This is because a majority of schools begin their admission process in the month of February and ensure vacancies are available for the higher classes.

“If a student leaves after the academic year commences, then we will not be able to fill the seat by admitting new students and that seat will remain vacant for a year. This is why we insist that parents apply for transfer certificates before January. Despite this alert, some parents seek the certificate when classes are due to commence in a month,” said a school’s principal .

Meanwhile, some parents have approached the District Education Regulatory Authority against schools doing this and some have even filed a complaint before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.