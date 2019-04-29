The Reality of relationships: People always have some expectations from each other

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you start a relationship, do you ask your prospective partner what their expectations are in the relationship, and share your own? And, when you do this – should you have this conversation even before starting a dialogue, like through your profile description on the dating site, or any such introduction? Or, would you start this dialogue when things are getting “serious” and there are prospects of it getting “official” in some sense, even if it just means a change in your Facebook status.

In an arranged scenario or one where the partners are specifically seeking a certain kind of relationship, like a marriage, and are working through marriage bureaus or dating/ matrimonial sites, these expectations are specified right at the outset in the profile itself, or discussed by the families or others arranging

the relationship.

In most other contexts, the relationship sort of develops over time, and it is only at moments of change in the relationship status that questions of expectations even come up. Many times, given how relationships seem to develop organically, it might seem as if expectations just get sort of learned along the way, by some degree of self-reflection, or more likely, through conflicts and how they get resolved. Whichever way one gets at it, the reality is that people do have at least some expectations in any sort of relationship, never mind the adages that exhort us to avoid expectations to avoid suffering.

The rare person who says they truly have zero expectations when starting anything – well, they are possibly not aware of their expectations or think their expectations are too basic to even need saying out loud, but the fact is that even such basic expectations are best stated out. It could be as simple as saying, “I only expect that whatever happens, we treat each other with respect.”

It sounds a simple, reasonable and even self-evident thing that doesn’t really need to be talked about, right? Wrong. If you take a little time to think about it, you would see that it can be quite a task. What does treating each other with respect whatever happens really mean? Does it mean that they never shout at each other? Or that they never talk about each other to anybody else in any disparaging way? Can it be seen as disrespectful if one person walks away from an argument? If either party has really hurt the other, aren’t they entitled to be able to cry and let some steam out, or should they hold a stiff upper lip? Gets quite specific, right?

It is similar with any other aspect that seems obvious – like interactions with each other’s families or friends, money, sex, intimacy, long-term interests, building assets, how one spends free time and so much more. If we are honest with ourselves, we do have expectations in each of these, and perhaps we

need to be honest with each other about it, instead of letting them live in the unstated, understood (but in reality,mis-understood) space.

(The author is a counsellor at InnerSight)