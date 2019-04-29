Home Cities Bengaluru

Visitors demand more facilities at Cubbon Park

Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, with the help of 25 college students, conducted a survey on such issues on Sunday.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:23 AM

College students conducting a survey about the issues faced by visitors at Cubbon Park  Pandarinath B

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite being a landmark for tourists and one of the largest lung spaces in the city, Cubbon Park continues to raise concerns for the lack of facilities in the premises. A citizen group has now come forward to take public opinion about the amenities that they would like the park to have.

Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, with the help of 25 college students, conducted a survey on such issues on Sunday.“Around 6,000 people visit Cubbon Park every day. It is not equipped to satisfy their basic requirements,” said S Umesh, president of the association. “With the survey, a first-of-its-kind  exercise here, we want to know what people wish to have,” he added.

The group collected opinions from about 2,000 visitors. “There are very few toilets and the park lacks availability of drinking water,” said Harsh Jagati, a visitor.Some respondents also said first-aid kits should be made available, as they might be required by families with children.   

“The report will be submitted to the horticulture department,” said Umesh. “Out of the five toilets here, only three are in working condition. It has got only a single point where drinking water is available,” he added.

However, Mahantesh Murgod, Deputy Director of Horticultural Department, Cubbon Park, said,“The park is equipped with five working toilets which are in constant use. We have five water booths, of which two have filters, while the rest get water from Kaveri. One of the filters got damaged recently and will be rectified soon.”

