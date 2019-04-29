Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman alleges her husband was secretly filming her and daughter

A 45-year-old woman approached the police seeking action against her husband, who allegedly would record her while changing and bathing, without her knowledge.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old woman approached the police seeking action against her husband, who allegedly would record her while changing and bathing, without her knowledge. He also allegedly recorded his daughter while changing for the last many years. When she confronted him about this perverted behaviour, he threatened to upload private videos on the internet, and also kill her.

Sanjana (name changed) a resident of Adugodi, has filed a complaint with the Adugodi police, stating that her husband, a businessman, has been recording her without her knowledge since 2012 . She filed the complaint on April 26.

Sanjana and her husband married in 2015, and the couple have two children - a son and a daughter. She told the police that her husband would watch obscene videos online without her knowledge.

When Sanjana confronted her husband, they got into a fight, and he told her that as she is his ‘property’, he will do whatever he wants. After this, he threatened to kill her and upload the videos and pictures he had taken online.

An investigating officer said, “Sanjana waited for him to change his behaviour, but he did not, she says, so she decided to file a complaint.”

He added, “We have registered a case under IPC Section 354 C - any man who watches or captures images of women engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed by either the prepetrator - and criminal intimidation.

