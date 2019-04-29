Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth attacked for objecting to debris disposal

A 23-year-old youth was attacked by a group of labourers after he objected to the disposal of debris in a sewage chamber.

Published: 29th April 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth was attacked by a group of labourers after he objected to the disposal of debris in a sewage chamber. The accused were clearing an empty space in Nagarabhavi for a parking lot, and were throwing debris in the sewage chamber. This irked S Dhanush, a resident of 7th Block. He asked the labourers to stop, when a heated argument followed, and the labourers attacked him.

According to a complaint filed by Dhanush with Annapoorneshwarinagar police, he was attacked by Krishne Gowda, Nagaraju, Subbaiah and two others on April 24. “They kicked me and tried to strangle me. One of them even brought a boulder to kill me, but locals intervened,” said Dhanush.

A case of attempt to murder has been filed against the labourers, who have been arrested. Further investigations are on.

