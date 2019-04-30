Bengaluru mothers voice concerns ahead of election results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every mother in the city worries about revised school fee each year, revealed a recent survey. Also, given the kind of sexual violence rampant in society, 60 per cent mothers want the government to ensure personal safety, and 40 per cent are concerned about their kids’ safety, according to Momspresso, a user-generated content platform.

It launched a Moms Manifesto to address what mothers want from the Lok Sabha elections this year. The survey was conducted among 1,317 mothers with a percentage of 33.7 working women and 66.3 homemakers.

It was observed that 20 per cent of the mothers in Bengaluru demand flexible working hours, while 40 per cent worry about the current education system. A few mothers said having flexible working hours would help them have a work-life balance. “I want to come home before my children return from school. Currently, I get to meet them only during weekends,” said Neha Kumari, an employee at a corporate company.

Throwing light on the current education system, mothers expressed that they are not happy with it as they feel that children are leaning towards technology even to study. “Most schools use latest technology to teach concepts. Even primary class children are dependent on technology to do their homework, and slowly get addicted to it,” said Pooja Jain, a homemaker.

Another mother said she did not want the school fees to be revised every year. Veena K, a techie, said, “The fee is hiked every year. I had to pay a huge amount just to admit my child to kindergarten.” Vishal Gupta, co-founder and CEP of Momspresso, said the goal was to amplify the voice of mothers across the nation. “We are glad that moms have been vocal about their concerns. Further, working moms are looking to have flexible working hours not as an exception, but as a norm. As we bring forth these concerns, we believe that their aspirations will be heard by the right audience,” he said.