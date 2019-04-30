Bengaluru organisations join hands to spread awareness on multiple sclerosis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 700 patients suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) in city face tough times due to lack of proper medication and care, said Dr Rajesh Iyer, neurologist and vice chairperson, Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) Bangalore. To spread awareness on the disease, the organisation, along with Runners High, walked around Cubbon Park with placards on Sunday.

MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system affecting the brain and spinal cord which restricts the affected from doing the simplest everyday tasks. “In the fight against MS, our ultimate goal is prevention and cure.

We often overlook the challenge of dealing with the emotional and psychological stress that the disorder creates, both for those diagnosed and their families and friends,” said Punkaj Gupta, secretary, MSSI Bangalore. According to Dr Iyer, there has been a rapid increase in the number of people affected by MS. “It generally strikes those between 20 and 40 years and is mostly seen in the urban population.” said Dr Iyer.

MS is neither fatal nor contagious, but does not have a cure. “We offer support to enhance the quality of life of MS-affected people. We regularly conduct ‘Prayatna’, a programme which provides a platform for patients to meet and share their feelings. It is followed by a medical check-up,” said Shanker Subramaniyan, former secretary, MSSI Bangalore.