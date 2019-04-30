Fire guts automobile shop in Milk Colony

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An automobile shop was gutted in a fire in Milk Colony in Subramanyanagar on Monday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident.The fire broke out at Gayatri Automobiles located on the first floor of a three storey building in Milk Colony 17th Cross.

“It was around 7.30 am when we got an alert from the public. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, vehicle spare parts and other goods worth `4 lakh were gutted in the fire,” a Fire and Emergency Department Official said.

“A preliminary probe showed that a short circuit caused the fire. The fire did not cause much damage to the other floors or the adjacent buildings,” he added. The building is located next to the pub ‘1522.’Locals said it was fortunate that the fire occurred early Monday.

“Had it been in the evening or even during the day, it would have caused a huge traffic jam as this is the main route connecting two huge residential areas of Malleswaram and Rajajinagar,” said a shopkeeper in the vicinity.The ill-fated building is located just after the 17th Cross Bridge from Malleswaram, which goes over the railway track to Milk Colony in Subramanyanagar.