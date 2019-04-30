It’s a perfect 100 for Bengaluru boy in JEE Main

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru boy Kevin Martin (17) is among the 24 students across the country who scored a perfect 100 and will be qualifying for the JEE-Advanced examinations. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exams, declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result on Monday night.

Kevin, also a Karnataka topper, is a Class 12 student of Nehru Smaraka Vidyalaya in Jayanagar.This time, the exam was conducted twice in online mode: from January 8 to 12, and on April 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12. Kevin who appeared for JEE Main in January secured 100 percentile then. Despite topping, he took the JEE Main in April and got an NTA score of 100 again. He is also appearing for the ongoing Karnataka CET.

A total of 11,47,125 candidates appeared in JEE Main in January and April. The top 2,24,000 rankers in JEE Main (including those who appeared in January exam) will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs.