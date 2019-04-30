Keep your raincoats ready today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keep your raincoats and umbrellas ready. Although Cyclone Fani has swerved away from making a closer-to-home landfall, weather experts have warned that Bengaluru and other parts of south interior Karnataka are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two days.They said north Karnataka, Malnad and coastal regions of the state are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms.

According to a warning issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and squall is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday and there is a likelihood of heavy rain in isolated places in Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds reaching upto 40-50 kmph and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in south interior Karnataka.According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru may witness cloudy sky and rain/thundershowers over the next few days. However, the temperatures will continue to hover in the range of 23-33 degrees Celsius.