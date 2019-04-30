Nagendra taken into police custody
Published: 30th April 2019 01:50 AM | Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:49 AM
BENGALURU: Congress MLA B Nagendra was taken into police custody for a few hours when he appeared before the Special Court for Peoples Representatives on Monday, as the judge ordered so.The Ballari Rural assembly constituency MLA is facing a trial in connection with an illegal mining case.
As he had not appeared before the court for the hearing, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. Thus, Nagendra appeared before the court to escape from more trouble and applied for recalling of the NBW.The judge took him to task up for not responding to the summons issued earlier.