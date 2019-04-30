On being caught for stealing, youth assaults shopkeeper

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A youth stole a packet of chips from a grocery store in Anjanappa Gardens. Upon being questioned about it, he assaulted the shopkeeper, her grandmother and the neighbours who came to the girl’s aid. Cottonpet police have taken up the case against the youth and his sister who are at large. According to the complaint filed by 17-year-old Kavya (name changed), the shopkeeper, who resides at Anjanappa Gardens, Venkatesh, who also resides there, came to her store on April 25 and took a packet of chips and ran away.

After sometime, he came to the store again took another packet of chips and fled. Kavya informed her grandmother about Venkatesh. Upon going to the store, she found Venkatesh standing in front of the store and asked him why he was stealing. Venkatesh got into an argument with her saying it was not him, but someone else who took them. After the argument, Kavya’s grandmother went to the market to bring the stock to the store.

Venkatesh came near the store again at around 7.15 pm and abused Kavya for telling on him. Pulling her out of the store, he beat her and tore her clothes. He hurled expletives at her as well. When Kavya tried to raise an alarm he threatened to pour acid on her face and kill her.

Meanwhile, Kavya’s grandmother returned from the market and found Kavya half naked with Venkatesh beating her. She went to help Kavya and got beaten up too. Kavya’s neighbour Sangeetha Priya, a homemaker, witnessed the incident and rushed to the spot. She asked Venkatesh why he was beating the girl. Venkatesh’s sister, Mageshi, reached the spot and beat Priya. Priya’s husband, who was in the house heard her cry and rushed to the spot. Venkatesh beat him up too.

When the locals alerted the police, Venkatesh and Mageshi fled the scene. Priya told The New Indian Express that Venkatesh was a vagabond who would often visit the store when Kavya was there and would steal from the store. He had been harassing her for many days. An investigating officer said they had taken up a case against Venkatesh under IPC section 354 B and has formed a team to nab them. After the attack, Venkatesh and his family members have locked their house and are hiding.