Home Cities Bengaluru

On being caught for stealing, youth assaults shopkeeper

A youth stole a packet of chips from a grocery store in Anjanappa Gardens.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A youth stole a packet of chips from a grocery store in Anjanappa Gardens. Upon being questioned about it, he assaulted the shopkeeper, her grandmother and the neighbours who came to the girl’s aid. Cottonpet police have taken up the case against the youth and his sister who are at large. According to the complaint filed by 17-year-old Kavya (name changed), the shopkeeper, who resides at Anjanappa Gardens, Venkatesh, who also resides there, came to her store on April 25 and took a packet of chips and ran away.

After sometime, he came to the store again took another packet of chips and fled. Kavya informed her grandmother about Venkatesh. Upon going to the store, she found Venkatesh standing in front of the store and asked him why he was stealing. Venkatesh got into an argument with her saying it was not him, but someone else who took them. After the argument, Kavya’s grandmother went to the market to bring the stock to the store.

Venkatesh came near the store again at around 7.15 pm and abused Kavya for telling on him. Pulling her out of the store, he beat her and tore her clothes. He hurled expletives at her as well. When Kavya tried to raise an alarm he threatened to pour acid on her face and kill her. 

Meanwhile, Kavya’s grandmother returned from the market and found Kavya half naked with Venkatesh beating her. She went to help Kavya and got beaten up too. Kavya’s neighbour Sangeetha Priya, a homemaker, witnessed the incident and rushed to the spot. She asked Venkatesh why he was beating the girl. Venkatesh’s sister, Mageshi, reached the spot and beat Priya. Priya’s husband, who was in the house heard her cry and rushed to the spot. Venkatesh beat him up too. 

When the locals alerted the police, Venkatesh and Mageshi fled the scene. Priya told The New Indian Express that Venkatesh was a vagabond who would often visit the store when Kavya was there and would steal from the store. He had been harassing her for many days. An investigating officer said they had taken up a case against Venkatesh under IPC section 354 B and has formed a team to nab them. After the attack, Venkatesh and his family members have locked their house and are hiding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
assaults

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp