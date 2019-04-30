Planned projects will worsen misery, fear Sarjapur residents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Sarjapur, already under stress due to the chaotic traffic conditions in the area, now fear that the five major projects in the pipeline will only add to their travails in the coming months. For over a year now, congested roads have presented daily struggle for commuters at the Sarjapur-Iblur road, and the planned projects by various government agencies can further worsen the situation.

While the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will lay the Cauvery water pipeline and the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) system, and also undertake the minor irrigation sewage diversion from Bellandur lake, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working on widening Sarjapur road and Bellandur Walks model footpath loop. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will also be involved in shifting of electric poles.

“The problem is that the timelines keep extending,” Nithin Mallikarjuna, a resident of Sarjapur, told CE. “According to BBMP, the road widening will be completed by March 2020. But the pace at which the work is going on shows it is more likely to get finished only after two years. Dust pollution and traffic are our main concerns. If the road widening is completed, and work for UGD starts, digging up of roads will take it back to square one. There needs to be coordination among agencies,” Mallikarjuna, who has been living in the area for eight months, added.

“As of now, work has been on a standstill since February due to elections. Agencies should work on one stretch together rather than taking up different stretches of the same road, which leads to more traffic congestion,” Priya Venkat, another resident, said. “We have to grit our teeth and bear it. We have to work with officials for more coordinated work which will have minimal impact on mobility,” said Kishori Mudaliar, a member of Bellandur Jothike citizens’ group.

Civic agencies say they will coordinate among each other so that people face least disruptions in movement. BBMP Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said the chief engineers of each project have been asked to complete the work faster in areas with heavy vehicular flow. “We do not want people to be stuck in traffic because of the road projects. I will conduct a spot inspection of Sarjapura road widening, and check the current status. We will also coordinate with BWSSB to complete the work faster,” she added.

BWSSB too said faster work completion is a priority. “I understand the project might hinder the traffic flow. We are coordinating with other officials regularly to complete the work faster. We have even asked the traffic department to coordinate with us until the project is completed,” BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said.

As of now, residents have observed that only two out of four junctions have traffic personnels deployed. “During peak hours, Harlur Road and Iblur junctions have 3-4 traffic police cops but nobody is deployed at Wipro, Hosa Road and fire station junctions,” Mallikarjuna said.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), K V Jagadeesh, was unavailable for comment.