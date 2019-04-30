SSLC result to be out online today

Home Cities Bengaluru

The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be announced on Tuesday.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be announced on Tuesday. It will be available on Kseeb.kar.nic.in and Karresults.nic.in after 1pm on Tuesday, and the same will be announced at the respective schools on May 2. Since it is a government holiday on May 1, the board has decided to announce the result at schools on Thursday.

Over 8.41 lakh students appeared for the exams which were held between March 21 and April 4 this year. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is announcing the result within record 26 days of the completion of the exams. According to a KSEEB official, the evaluation work started from April 10 and was completed by April 24. 

Officials attribute the early result to the digital evaluation scheme. V Sumangala, director (examinations), KSEEB told The New Indian Express, “Thanks to the digital process, we just took five days to compile the results. We will be announcing the result on April 30.” Over 60,000 teachers evaluated the answer scripts.

