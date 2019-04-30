This library remains in ‘good books’ of Bengaluru

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eloor Libray isn’t just located in the heart of the city at Infantry Road, but also remains close to the hearts of bibliophiles in Bengaluru. Despite branches of the lending library shutting shop in other cities, a steady footfall (though decreased) continues to help the establishment stay afloat against growing competition from e-books and Kindles.

Just ask Mahruk Writer, a 69-year-old, who became a member of the lending library in 1989 and was the 292nd person to do so. She continues to visit the library for her monthly fix of magazines, comics and whatever catches her attention. This month, it’s a book on Japanese diets and anti-aging tips. “I always get the latest copy of Woman’s Weekly magazine every time I come, which is almost twice a month. Instead of spending `80 on each magazine, I can borrow it for just 10 per cent the cost,” beams Writer.

In the 1,800 sqft space, the library houses at least one lakh books, with 250-300 new additions every month. Though almost empty when we visit on Monday morning, Gopal Rao, who has been Eloor’s manager for more than 15 years, tells us that he sees a footfall of 55-60 members daily, with numbers doubling over weekends.

He points towards two plastic covered books - Lee Child’s Past Tense and Murakami’s Killing Commendatore - the two most popular books at the moment. Both released sometime early this year, with the former being lent out 12 times and the latter five times so far. “Of course, earlier we saw a greater footfall - with 100 people visiting us during weekdays alone,” says Rao.

But despite dwindling numbers, the library isn’t too worried about its future. Every day about three new members register with them, with the latest member joining as recently as on Sunday. “People do try e-books but at the end, this just shows that book lovers like returning to the touch-and-feel of paperbacks,” explains Rao.

Are digital reading habits a threat? No, answers Rao promptly, who says he sees many parents bring their children to libraries, more so now that most kids have summer vacations. During weekends, one can easily spot up to 25 children at the library as parents try to keep them away from screens. “The bigger threat is traffic. People can’t seem to make the time to visit us. But we’re considering starting home delivery options in order to get the books to them instead,” he says.