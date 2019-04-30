Transit Hostels: Bengaluru to play host to women job seekers, exam takers

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Soon, women who travel to Bengaluru, from across the country for exams or job interviews, will be able to find safe accommodation for three days without having to worry about the cost of stay or food. Making good on its promise made in the budget, the state government has identified 13 hostels in Bengaluru, where women will be given free boarding and food for a duration of three days. Called ‘Transit Hostels’, the government will pay the establishments `1,000 per candidate per day as reimbursement.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Surekha Vijayaprakash, Joint Director, Department of Women and Child Welfare, said, “The aim of the programme is to ensure that women can stay safe while in Bengaluru.”She said that women above the age of 18 could stay in these hostels and that there were no restrictions based on income or domicile.

Initially, the hostels selected have been told to admit 10 candidates per month and this number will be increased if there is good demand.

To stay in these hostels, women will have to provide documents like their Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport or any other photo identification along with the job offer letter, interview letter or examination admission ticket. The department is now planning to promote this programme through Anganwadis, Gram Panchayat offices and other government offices. At the hostel, women staying there will get food, locker facilities as well as hot water.

Candidate will also be given bed, blanket, locker: Official

Stressing on the safety aspect, Teresa Marie, of the Karnataka State Council for Child Welfare, Working Women’s Hostel, said, “Apart from breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and tea, the candidate will also be given a bed, blanket and a locker to keep their documents safe.”Marie said that women currently staying in hotels, bus stands and railway stations were living in vulnerable conditions. “The new scheme will give

them some respite as they can stay with their head held high and focus on their interview or examination.”

Some Transit Hostels in Bengaluru

Karnataka State Council for Child Welfare, Working Women’s Hostel, No 135, 3 Cross, Nandidurga Road, Jayamahal Extension, Bengaluru: 080-23330846/22925898.

Sri Sharadha Kutira Working Women’s Hostel, No 46, Ranga Rao Road, Shankarapura, Bengaluru: 26674697.

Young Women Christian Association Working Women’s Hostel, No 32, CSI Compound, Mission Road, Bengaluru: 22238574.

University Women’s Association Working Women’s Hostel, No 43, 4 Main, Sampangiramanagara, Bengaluru: 22223314/26631838/9845023783.

Mahatma Gandhi Vidyapeeta, Working Women’s Hostel, Shavige Malleshwara Hills, Kumaraswamy Layout, B’luru: 26662226.

Jayanagara Stree Samaja Working Women’s Hostel, No 141, 5 Cross, 1 Block, Jayanagara, Bengaluru, 26674697.

All India Women’s Conference Working Women’s Association, No 67, 7 Cross, ‘C’ Main Road, Corporation Layout, 4 Block Jayanagara, Bengaluru: 26349676.

Basava Samithi Basava Working Women’s Hostel , Basavashrama, Near Kengeri, Mysore Road, Bengaluru: 22723355.

Vishal Vidya Samsthe Working Women’s Hostel, Near Kadarnagar, Jaraganahalli, Kanakapura Main Road, Bengaluru: 9341289653.

Karnataka Rural Poor and Handicapped Development Society, Working Women’s Hostel, 4 Cross, KIADB Colony, Peenya 1 stage, Bengaluru.