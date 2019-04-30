Home Cities Bengaluru

Wanted man attacks cops, shot at

A man, wanted in a kidnap case, was shot at and nabbed by the Upparpet police after he allegedly attacked them with a dagger when they tried to catch him.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A man, wanted in a kidnap case, was shot at and nabbed by the Upparpet police after he allegedly attacked them with a dagger when they tried to catch him. A police constable sustained minor injuries.  The accused, Mansoor Khan (23), who hails from Assam, sustained a bullet injury. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police Constable Jayachandra sustained injuries on his hand. Police said Khan was wanted in a kidnap case registered at Upparpet Police Station on April 24. 

The accused had allegedly kidnapped two people-Rakesh Sharma and Gopal Singh-and had demanded a ransom of `5 lakh. While Gopal Singh escaped, Sharma’s family members filed a case. The police rescued Sharma the next day, but the accused gave the police the slip. 

“On Monday, a police team headed by Sub Inspector Rajendra received information that the accused were present at an old building located behind the Central Railway Station at Majestic. The team rushed there and arrested another accused Abdul Majeed alias Julie (25) of Manipur. Mansoor Khan resisted arrest and attacked the constable with a dagger. Despite the SI firing two warning shots, he tried to attack them, so he was shot in the leg. The police said there were more than seven cases registered against Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp