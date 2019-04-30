Wanted man attacks cops, shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, wanted in a kidnap case, was shot at and nabbed by the Upparpet police after he allegedly attacked them with a dagger when they tried to catch him. A police constable sustained minor injuries. The accused, Mansoor Khan (23), who hails from Assam, sustained a bullet injury. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police Constable Jayachandra sustained injuries on his hand. Police said Khan was wanted in a kidnap case registered at Upparpet Police Station on April 24.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped two people-Rakesh Sharma and Gopal Singh-and had demanded a ransom of `5 lakh. While Gopal Singh escaped, Sharma’s family members filed a case. The police rescued Sharma the next day, but the accused gave the police the slip.

“On Monday, a police team headed by Sub Inspector Rajendra received information that the accused were present at an old building located behind the Central Railway Station at Majestic. The team rushed there and arrested another accused Abdul Majeed alias Julie (25) of Manipur. Mansoor Khan resisted arrest and attacked the constable with a dagger. Despite the SI firing two warning shots, he tried to attack them, so he was shot in the leg. The police said there were more than seven cases registered against Khan.