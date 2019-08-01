Home Cities Bengaluru

28 stations, 225 escalators in Namma Metro Phase 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro’s phase 2 stations will have 225 escalators, which will be installed across 28 stations for the four reaches extending from Phase-1. The escalators will be installed by the Johnson Lifts Company, which won the bid.

“We won the bid for escalators in Metro Phase-1 supplying 225 escalators, the same number we will be manufacturing for Phase 2, costing Rs 210 crores. We are also going to install escalators and elevators for 10 South Western Railway zone stations in the next six months,” said Ramesh Chari, General Manager, Karnataka, Johnson Lifts.

Five more escalators will come up at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station, 1 at Yeshwanthpur railway station, 2 at Mysuru railway station and 2 each in Koppal, Hubballi and Gadag railway stations. Lifts will be made available in Shivamogga, Arsikere, Yelahanka, Tumkur, Gadag and Koppal railway stations.

The company has also sent a budgetary proposal to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on their request, for providing escalators at 30 skywalks in the city.  “We are working on an Internet of Things (IoT) prototype, where command centers present above elevators will monitor it and alert us even before a breakdown takes place. An alert will be sent to the head office so the mechanics can come and service it beforehand. This will take around eight months to be implemented. We may provide these IoT enabled lifts to railway stations,” said Yohan K John, director of Johnson Lifts.

Owing to the Non Banking Financial Companies crisis hitting the real estate sector, especially big buildings, the company is focusing its attention on smaller buildings in tier 2 and tier 3 cities that will not see delays in projects, thereby preventing losses to the company. However, the company said they have not faced any losses or cost escalation in projects owing to delays in Bengaluru Metro Phase-1 as the products were supplied on time from their side and installation took place when metro was ready with its stations.

BMTC fills in for no Metro services on Aug 3, 4

Bengaluru: In order to cater to demand from passengers who will not be able to avail Metro services on August 3 and 4 due to maintenance works, BMTC has planned to operate additional bus services from Baiyappanahalli to MG Road Metro stations. Trains will not be available on this section from 9.30pm on
Saturday to 11am on Sunday.

