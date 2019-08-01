Home Cities Bengaluru

Artist depicts modern-day influences on city

City Lights, a solo exhibition by S A Vimalanathan, will showcase the changing character of Bengaluru through the years

Published: 01st August 2019 06:17 AM

Vimalanathan with his works (top); one of his paintings  Shriram B N

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to show the transition from the tag of a garden city to the IT hub of the country, painter S A Vimalanathan is coming up with City Lights, a specially curated exhibition, which portrays the varying change of the city. The 42-year-old artist behind the solo-exhibition highlights these elements through his modern interpretation. Each painting depicts the modern-day influences which encapsulate the city. “The greenery in the city has been replaced with the colour of lights, everything from a water body to a green patch of land has been converted into buildings. Each painting has a small story to tell,” says Vimalanathan.

Curated by art historian Suresh Jayaram, the new series reflects Vimalanathan’s passionate relationship with the city. Eager to explore the world as a young painter, Vimalanathan moved overseas shortly after he completed his studies in 2001. He was selected by a firm as a textile painter in the Gulf region.

In 2007, he returned to India and looked to pursue his passion for painting and earned a Masters in Arts at Bengaluru University. The evolution of the city over the years was of great interest to him. “I wanted to document my period of observation of the city. I have captured it as a whole, including the minute bits, such as food,” he says.

In 2017, Vimalanathan presented a similar concept, depicting the city through an aerial view. “If you think closely, a good number of people see the city through a map. From daily navigation to food delivery, it is shown on an aerial map. This reflects on how technology has seeped into our lives.”

In his latest work, the artist enthrals the audience with strokes and colours that evoke an urban sensibility. A confrontation of an urban artist with architectural modernity, his landscapes signify the boundaries between abstraction and naturalism. “You only realise how strong an impact a place has in your life when you are away from it, and Bengaluru has had that lasting effect on me,” he adds.

Presented by SheRa Art Studio, City Lights will be showcased from August 2- 7, 10 am to 7 pm at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

