BBMP officials to go on another foreign jaunt

This time, BBMP officials have planned to adopt the best practices from the US such as converting landfills into tech parks and recovering materials from dump yards.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP officials will soon make another trip abroad – this time it is to study solid waste management processes.

BBMP has chosen Hemalatha K, executive engineer, solid waste management, to travel to the US along with ITBT Managing Director Priyanka Mary Francis, Chennai municipal commissioner G Prakash and private investors. BBMP engineers will participate in the International Visitors Leadership Programme organised by the US State Department from August 4 to 14. Hemalatha had earlier visited the US in 2011 to study solid waste management plan.

This time, BBMP officials have planned to adopt the best practices from the US such as converting landfills into tech parks and recovering materials from dump yards. In return, BBMP plans to share their best practices like in-situ composting, segregation at source and dry waste management, a senior BBMP official said.

However, experts say that despite the many visits, little has changed regarding the garbage situation. Corporators are miffed that they do not get to travel, when they are the ones who have to face the citizens.

Some places visited by BBMP officials
 China in 2017
 New York in 2011
 Israel in 2011
 Dubai in 2017
 Singapore, visited in three batches in  2018

