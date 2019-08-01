Home Cities Bengaluru

Destination weddings are passé, get hitched instead at Bengaluru International Airport 

The offering is part of a wide range of amenities Bengaluru International Airport Limited intends to offer to keep both passengers and visitors entertained. 

Published: 01st August 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:39 PM

Wedding, marriage

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Movie climaxes in love stories are often shot at airports. This no longer has to be an on-screen fantasy, with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) planning to develop a world-class concert arena to rent out for weddings, along with other entertainment events.

A BIAL spokesperson said, " We plan to develop a concert arena on a 6.3-acre land parcel at the airport campus to cater to the growing demand for entertainment events in Bengaluru. Once complete, this arena would be the first of its kind to be built at an airport in India. It is envisaged to have the capacity to accommodate up to 9,000 people and be capable of hosting a wide range of events such as music concerts, award shows, weddings, exhibitions, conventions."

The venue is proposed to be a cost-effective, semi-permanent marquee structure. The allotted area for this development is adjacent to the newly-built south access road. At the end of the 2018-2019 financial year,  the airport clocked a record of 33.30 million passengers transiting through. They have undertaken a Rs 13,000 crore expansion. These include the first-phase construction of a 255,000-sq.m Terminal 2, an advanced Cat-IIIB Code-F Capable Runway and landside expansion, which, once ready will give the airport a substantial capacity boost.

