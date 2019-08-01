Expert submits audit report on wet waste processing plants to Palike

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An audit report on two wet waste processing plants that faced severe opposition from residents and garnered the attention of the National Green Tribunal was submitted to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) earlier this week. BBMP had roped in N K Kuttiappan, executive president of LVK Environment Consultants, from Tamil Nadu, to conduct the audit.

The report is now being reviewed by the Technical Guidance Committee (TGC), which will add its recommendations. Based on which a modified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), will be prepared.

In a meeting held on Wednesday by BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Department and the TGC, the expert’s recommendations were discussed to make corrections to the current procedure, which emits an odour and affects the health of the nearby residents.

“The audit report talks about ways to address leachate (water that percolates through the waste), which causes the stench. To maintain relative humidity, the report recommends humidity meters. The plant will then need to employ various aeration mechanisms to ensure the temperature remains high for decomposition of the waste,” said a member of the TGC, adding that the committee plans to inspect the two plants thrice a week.

An issue discussed in the meeting was the lack of exclusive plant managers, as they are usually executive engineers who have other duties and are not fully involved in running the plant.

“At the meeting it was also decided to have Sampath Kumar, an expert from Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology to handhold the plants at the ground level for following the proper procedure while composting wet waste,” said another member of the TGC.

A lot of changes will be made in the SOP to make the process more efficient, and address issues faced by agitating residents.

“Once the TGC signs off on Kuttiappan’s audit report and puts in their inputs as well, we will make the SOP public within 10 days. For the next one to two months we will work as per the modified SOP to operate these two plants. We will be making administrative changes from our side as well by employing more staff and repairing machinery,” added D Randeep, Special Commissioner, SWM, BBMP.