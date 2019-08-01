Fight erupts in Bengaluru's luxe car showroom over test drive in Jaguar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fight between a car’s showroom staff and a group of customers for a test drive in a Jaguar car took an ugly turn, where both parties ended up assaulting each other.

A group of five men visited the showroom on Hosur Main Road. They wanted to take a test drive of the car, however the showroom staff delayed the test drive, and later said that the customers did not look like people who would buy the car. They fought and ended up assaulting each other.

The incident took place at Popular Auto Works Pvt Ltd on Hosur Main Road on Monday. After the fight, the showroom sales manager Vinay G, 24, filed a complaint with HSR Layout police.The accused allege that the staff were rude, and so the fight started. Investigations are on.