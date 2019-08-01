Goods train derails near Baiyappanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A goods train derailed between the Baiyappanahalli and Banaswadi railway stations on Wednesday morning bringing train operations to a standstill for nearly three hours along this route. According to a senior railway official, the derailment occurred at 9.55 am when the train was heading from Nidavanda railway yard to K R Puram railway station.

“Out of the 28 bogies, only one bogie--the 10th one had derailed. As the train was running empty, no products were damaged,” the official said. The track was restored at 12.20 pm.

According to Senior Public Relations Officer, Bengaluru Division, N R Sridharamurthy, one train suffered delay. “The Muzaffarpur-Yeshwantpur Express got delayed because of the stoppage of this goods train enroute,” he said.

Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma said, “We were fortunate that it did not have much impact on running of other trains.”